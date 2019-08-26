T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

As Asset Management companies, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 105 4.63 N/A 7.95 14.27 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.43 N/A 0.60 11.00

Demonstrates T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17 Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s upside potential is 0.72% at a $107.43 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has stronger performance than Prospect Capital Corporation

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.