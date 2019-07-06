T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Both T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 100 4.81 N/A 7.69 13.53 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a -8.76% downside potential and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.7% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.