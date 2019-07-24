T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Both T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 102 4.87 N/A 7.69 13.53 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.20 N/A 0.94 12.86

In table 1 we can see T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a -6.70% downside potential and an average target price of $103.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.7% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares and 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. 2.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. was more bullish than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.