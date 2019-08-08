T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 104 4.84 N/A 7.95 14.27 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a -2.04% downside potential and an average price target of $104.86.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. About 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.