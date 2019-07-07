T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

We will be comparing the differences between T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 100 4.86 N/A 7.69 13.53 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.76% and an $100.75 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.7% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.