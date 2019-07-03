T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Both T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 100 4.78 N/A 7.69 13.53 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.04 N/A 2.27 9.78

Table 1 demonstrates T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capital Southwest Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 5 2 2.25 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The downside potential is -8.02% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. with average target price of $99.89. Competitively Capital Southwest Corporation has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 10.15%. The data provided earlier shows that Capital Southwest Corporation appears more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.7% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has weaker performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Capital Southwest Corporation.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.