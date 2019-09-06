T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

As Asset Management companies, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 105 5.00 N/A 7.95 14.27 ATIF Holdings Limited 3 28.04 N/A 0.04 84.36

In table 1 we can see T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ATIF Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a -7.21% downside potential and an average target price of $106.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.