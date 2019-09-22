T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Contrasting side by side

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 107 4.97 N/A 7.95 14.27 State Street Corporation 60 1.92 N/A 5.89 9.86

Demonstrates T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and State Street Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. State Street Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and State Street Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. State Street Corporation on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and State Street Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

$112.33 is T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -1.76%. On the other hand, State Street Corporation’s potential upside is 3.69% and its consensus target price is $62.33. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, State Street Corporation is looking more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and State Street Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.9% and 93.1%. 1.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats State Street Corporation.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.