T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Contrasting side by side

Since T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 105 4.65 N/A 7.95 14.27 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.55 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. PJT Partners Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is currently more affordable than PJT Partners Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, PJT Partners Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a -0.31% downside potential and an average target price of $106.75. Meanwhile, PJT Partners Inc.’s consensus target price is $42, while its potential upside is 5.16%. The data provided earlier shows that PJT Partners Inc. appears more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.9% and 58.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares. Competitively, PJT Partners Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. was more bullish than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats PJT Partners Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.