T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Comparison side by side

Both T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 105 4.68 N/A 7.95 14.27 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.50 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is $106.75, with potential downside of -3.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.