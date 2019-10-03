T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 112 2.02 228.26M 7.95 14.27 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 203,241,029.29% 30.2% 22.9% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a 2.92% upside potential and an average price target of $112.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.9% and 30.17%. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. was more bullish than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.