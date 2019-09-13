T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 106 5.17 N/A 7.95 14.27 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.89 N/A 2.25 8.91

Demonstrates T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Janus Henderson Group plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Janus Henderson Group plc, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -10.29% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. with average target price of $106.75. Competitively the average target price of Janus Henderson Group plc is $23.55, which is potential 7.29% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Janus Henderson Group plc looks more robust than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares and 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has 22.82% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Janus Henderson Group plc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.