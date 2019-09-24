T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Comparing side by side

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 107 4.99 N/A 7.95 14.27 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.29 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $112.33, and a -2.19% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 71.9% and 17.04% respectively. 1.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 7 of the 8 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.