T Mobile Us (TMUS) Valuation Rose While Sadoff Investment Management Decreased Its Holding; Sadoff Investment Management Holding in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Has Raised as Valuation Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 7.16M shares traded or 62.91% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 733,198 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.66 million, down from 738,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22 million for 21.49 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 689,606 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manikay Prtn Limited accumulated 662,650 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Co reported 14,005 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 32 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Colony Gp Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 16,979 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 445,446 shares. Clough Cap Prtn Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 439,000 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 78,200 shares. Jet Cap Invsts Limited Partnership has 332,814 shares for 4.7% of their portfolio. Natixis has 219,159 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling Incorporated reported 2,215 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 551,170 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,190 shares to 733,198 shares, valued at $50.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,133 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

