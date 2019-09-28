T Mobile Us (TMUS) Valuation Rose While Quaker Capital Investments Has Cut Its Position; Post Holdings (POST) Shareholder Argent Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Declined

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 171,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 283,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.05M, down from 455,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 67,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 930,226 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.72 million, down from 997,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 518,136 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.48M for 22.45 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.