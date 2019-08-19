T Mobile Us (TMUS) Valuation Rose While Ellington Management Group Raised Its Holding; As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Boosted Its Stake by $2.22 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 78.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 15,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 36,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 107,198 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: NETWORK GEAR GOING IN NOW IS 5G UPGRADEABLE; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 71C; 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 947,890 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST BID IS SAID EXPECTED TO HAVE DEAL PROTECTIONS: CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Capital Mgmt holds 2% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 122,465 shares. Crow Point Prtn Ltd Co stated it has 450,200 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 147,793 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.61% or 3.09M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.49% or 837,016 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 1.74 million shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Ltd has 0.39% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moors & Cabot has invested 0.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Needham Management Limited invested in 4.28% or 315,000 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt invested in 1.89% or 157,079 shares. Insight 2811 invested in 0.58% or 19,000 shares. Axa has 943,227 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston invested in 34.30 million shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability holds 42,175 shares.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11,373 shares to 8,945 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,918 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Channing Management Lc holds 0.31% or 98,226 shares. Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Raymond James & Associates reported 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Prudential reported 0.1% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Parametric Assoc Ltd owns 749,648 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company reported 9,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. James Investment reported 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gam Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10,472 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 14,005 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership owns 181,400 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 215 were reported by Assetmark Inc. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 14,746 shares.