T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Value Rose While Samlyn Capital Lowered Its Holding by $91.83 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Advisors Capital Management Cut Holding by $1.56 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 65.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 708,365 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.95M, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 3.49 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 30/04/2018 – LIVE now on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO @JohnLegere and Sprint CEO @marceloclaure join the @SquawkStreet live from the NYSE; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 28,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 346,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07M, down from 375,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 24.13 million shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $897.88 million for 18.56 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 1.85M shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $65.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 198,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.