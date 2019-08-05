T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Value Rose While Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding; Indexiq Advisors Decreased Stake in United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) by $1.37 Million as Stock Value Declined

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 409,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.43 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE & NBC’S KXAS-TV ACCELERATE 600 MHZ REPACK; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: LOOKING FORWARD TO SPENDING MORE DAYS IN DC; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 20/03/2018 – lt’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 83.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 91,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The institutional investor held 18,182 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 109,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 294,289 shares traded or 144.07% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 23,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Century reported 86,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn owns 23,366 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Corvex Mngmt LP reported 1.78M shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 686,112 shares stake. Wexford Lp holds 0.83% or 145,506 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 66,240 shares. Halcyon Management Prtnrs Lp stated it has 168,855 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Citigroup Inc owns 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 269,606 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). United Kingdom-based Kames Cap Public Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited owns 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 14,593 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) invested in 0.55% or 26,090 shares. Whittier stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint (S), Talks Slow Over DISH Network (DISH) Ownership – DJ – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “T-Mobile Posts Solid Earnings Growth Ahead of Expected Deal With Sprint – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Down Double Digits After Q2 2019, Is Ericsson a Good Bet For 5G Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon First, Sprint Stomped in New Wireless Performance Study – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Launches New Company with A- Rating from A.M. Best – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 2 sales for $710,474 activity. Peed Daniel sold $128,600 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Monday, February 11. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $216,285 worth of stock or 13,250 shares. Shares for $40,350 were bought by Hogan Michael. 580 shares were bought by Menon Deepak, worth $9,193 on Wednesday, March 27.