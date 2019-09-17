T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Value Rose While Jet Capital Investors LP Has Cut Stake by $10.20 Million; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Decreased Position by $3.12 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $79.56. About 1.91M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 16/04/2018 – FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst; 21/04/2018 – DJ T-Mobile US Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMUS)

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 44,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 680,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.74M, down from 724,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 3.83M shares traded or 17.16% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd accumulated 223,238 shares. Manikay Limited Liability Corp stated it has 128,205 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 79,558 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Liability owns 75 shares. Transamerica Fin Advisors owns 5,720 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 36,857 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Com holds 2,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 22,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 4,000 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 136,715 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 31,318 shares. Cna Fin stated it has 33,000 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 686,522 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 68,185 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 278,605 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $43.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 20.09 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 24.45 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 330,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson Co, Maine-based fund reported 115,442 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% stake. Lynch & Associate In has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Prelude Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Perritt Mngmt stated it has 5,740 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Llc has invested 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pennsylvania reported 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 1,132 were reported by Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. 227,698 were accumulated by M&T Natl Bank. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.11% or 14,111 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).