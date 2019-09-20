T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose While Discovery Capital Management Lifted by $10.39 Million Its Stake; American Financial Group Has Lifted Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $3.03 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 140,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 753,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.85 million, up from 612,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 2.85M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings Beat, Raises Profit Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR: SoftBank Rtgs Pressure Stays If Sprint, T-Mobile Merge; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 366,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.06M, up from 336,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $101.91. About 536,453 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Co owns 93,381 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Allied Advisory holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10,944 shares. Clear Street Mkts Llc accumulated 53,051 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Exane Derivatives invested in 9,222 shares or 0% of the stock. Hm Payson And reported 0% stake. Bridgecreek Inv Limited Liability invested 0.49% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 267,060 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.16% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Balyasny Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3,993 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 5,793 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 39,698 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mitsubishi Ufj Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1,000 shares.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyft Inc by 194,766 shares to 7,440 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 191,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, TMUS, HGV – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nokia Stock: Will There Be a 5G Payoff? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Unveils Lab for Device Performance Test – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,347 are held by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 123 shares stake. Baupost Ltd Ma reported 1.40 million shares. Us Bank De has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% or 8 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 259,214 shares. 5,567 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Blackrock Inc holds 1.96M shares. Miles Cap holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,143 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The California-based Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Skytop Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 11.18% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). C M Bidwell Associates Limited has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Community Retail Bank Na owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 50 shares. 6,298 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.