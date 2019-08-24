T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose While Corvex Management LP Decreased Holding by $11.95 Million; Visa (V) Stake Has Increased by Bluespruce Investments Lp

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 189,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.48 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp analyzed 173,200 shares as the company's stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.56 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 332,147 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $124.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 487,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.