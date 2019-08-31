T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose While Manikay Partners Has Boosted Holding; Hartline Investment Cut Stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by $1.17 Million

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 18/05/2018 – Agency Spy: Wunderman Seattle Downsizes as T-Mobile Takes More of Its Data and Analytics Work In-House; 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 30/04/2018 – RadioResource: T-Mobile US, Sprint Agree to Merge for $146B Combined Company; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayashi Son; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge – Change the World for Good; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 66,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 59,737 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.35M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 35,243 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 13,712 shares. 181,400 were accumulated by Hbk Invests Limited Partnership. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation, a South Dakota-based fund reported 5,018 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited has invested 1.37% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 8,943 are owned by Private Advisor Gru Lc. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 10,100 are held by New England & Management. Chevy Chase Tru Inc stated it has 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). M&R accumulated 220 shares. Moreover, Maplelane Cap Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 108,000 shares. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Llc holds 4.34% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 733,198 shares. Captrust owns 2,135 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 13,223 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated owns 5,231 shares. Sit Inv Associates has invested 0.01% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). 2,055 are owned by Bartlett & Ltd Llc. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 17,589 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 319,285 are held by Invesco. Blackrock holds 2.21M shares. Convergence Invest Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 2,071 shares. 482 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap (Trc). Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 13,288 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Spectrum Mgmt has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 9 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 40,455 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 107 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 17,200 shares. 21,483 are owned by Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.01% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).