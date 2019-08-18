T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose While Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.05 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Were Volatile While Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,623 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 9,503 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 14,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 3.16 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – Sprint: Consent Solicitation Being Conducted in Connection With Sprint’s Agreement to Merge With T-Mobile US Unit; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDS TO 3.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Millennium Management Ltd stated it has 0.55% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mercer Advisers reported 1,525 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 4,132 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 50 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 16,500 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 374 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.03% stake. Paloma Communications invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vestor Llc stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Raymond James reported 149,644 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 5,000 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Management Limited Company reported 618,247 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 5 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc holds 16,941 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The California-based Mig Cap Ltd Co has invested 6.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brinker holds 0.03% or 12,856 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 689,606 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,704 shares. 551,170 were accumulated by Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. The New York-based Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.92% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0.05% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd stated it has 21,909 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 132,829 shares. Corvex Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.78 million shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Hldg has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

