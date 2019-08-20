T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake Upped by Overbrook Management Corp; First Merchants (FRME) Holder Pier Capital Trimmed Stake by $1.31 Million

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 501,208 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63M, up from 484,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 308,202 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 36,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 183,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 220,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 30,186 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $42.17 million for 10.82 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 10,209 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.24% or 40,869 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 17,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 19,144 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 101,962 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 90,835 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 151,340 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 0% or 423 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 37,928 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 13,357 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Clearbridge Investments has 6,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 20,877 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust invested in 552 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12,993 activity. The insider Lehman Gary bought 45 shares worth $1,665.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17,672 shares to 141,097 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 24,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs LP invested in 181,400 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 1,431 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 2.75M shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs owns 4,457 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited stated it has 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 417 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.29% or 5,140 shares. Primecap Ca stated it has 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 12,399 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell, Washington-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Company has 35,407 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.46% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cna Fincl Corporation reported 42,000 shares. 100 are owned by Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation.