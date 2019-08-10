T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake Has Raised by Wexford Capital Lp; Redmile Group Raised Its Stake in Epizyme (EPZM) by $12.68 Million

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.33M, up from 6.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 490,223 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 63,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 145,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 82,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 30/05/2018 – AT&T attempted to buy T-Mobile in 2011 but backed down after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayashi Son

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 5 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). American Intll Grp reported 51,553 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Limited Co holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Chevy Chase Trust Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 71,174 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tekne Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 11.53% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 644,253 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 74,843 shares. Manikay Partners Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 662,650 shares. Bp Pcl invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 2.21M were reported by Oz L P. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Lazard Asset Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 120,864 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 73,198 shares stake.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 10,181 shares to 66,811 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 224,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,428 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). D E Shaw reported 161,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Hbk Lp stated it has 35,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 20,780 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies. State Street invested in 0% or 2.29 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 13,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Management holds 0% or 203 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 382,296 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 553,937 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc owns 35,050 shares. Consonance Capital LP holds 2.72% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 3.48M shares. Strs Ohio reported 12,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset holds 427 shares or 0% of its portfolio.