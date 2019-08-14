T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake Has Boosted by Overbrook Management Corp; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Arvest Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 501,208 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63M, up from 484,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 2.56 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDS TO 3.3M; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile posts upbeat revenues, boosts forecast

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 143,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, down from 237,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $168.78. About 2.27 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advisors Inner Circle Fd by 30,591 shares to 146,015 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 134,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Bragg Financial has invested 1.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Norinchukin State Bank The accumulated 241,959 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 3,579 shares. Farmers Trust Company holds 2,807 shares. Renaissance Group owns 47,362 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 79,566 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 0.73% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 183 shares. Haverford Finance Serv owns 6,542 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.18% or 47,741 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Tru Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 349 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 16,468 shares. American Assets Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 15,000 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division stated it has 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The New York-based Howard Management has invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited owns 6.62 million shares. Covington Mngmt has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 4,792 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 10,472 are held by Gam Holdings Ag. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation reported 26,090 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Braun Stacey Associates invested in 1.07% or 233,100 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 86,378 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,431 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pension owns 428,436 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 445,446 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co stated it has 14,593 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

