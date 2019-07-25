T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shares Rose While Manikay Partners Boosted Its Holding; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Raised Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position by $6.65 Million; Stock Value Declined

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 3.05M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 30/04/2018 – DealBook: Sprint and T-Mobile Try Again, but Antitrust Hurdles Remain the Same; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 23/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 30 Bps; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 23/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARING ON SPRINT T-MOBILE MERGER ON JUNE 27 — STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 369,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 million, up from 941,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 2.54 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Unitymedia Ratings On Watch Pos On Vodafone News; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI-INDUS DEAL VALUES VODAFONE’S SHAREHOLDING AT $4.3B; 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 27/04/2018 – REG-Anoto establishes new agreements with Vodafone and Welsh Ambulance; 28/04/2018 – India’s ldea Cellular posts 6th straight quarterly loss; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla To Be Non-Executive Chmn of Merged Vodafone India Co; 08/03/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT POLICY ON SPECTRUM BENEFITS IDEA/VODAFONE MERGECO MOST; 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) by 296,614 shares to 10.26M shares, valued at $919.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) by 120,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 915,729 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Telefonica Deutschland upbeat as mobile service revenues pick up – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone -6.5% on report heavy dividend cut is nigh – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Video Chat Vodafone – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 9,999 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 20,785 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 143,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Discovery Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ct invested in 612,900 shares or 4.41% of the stock. Synovus Fincl, Georgia-based fund reported 338 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.5% or 24,746 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Bancshares reported 136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Inc reported 0.04% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors has 92 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc stated it has 39,755 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma invested in 0.15% or 16,671 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd invested 3.15% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Legal & General Gp Public Llc owns 2.02M shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Worried DISH (DISH) Will Be Sold to Comcast (CMCSA)/Charter (CHTR) and Emerge as Significant Competitor – FBN – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IYZ, ANET, MSI, TMUS – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Could T-Mobile’s Sievert replace Legere after Sprint merger? – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Down Double Digits After Q2 2019, Is Ericsson a Good Bet For 5G Investors? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Partners Microsoft on 5G, Cloud & AI to Advance Tech – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 90,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.