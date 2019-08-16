T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $21.43 Million as Share Price Rose; Newtyn Management Trimmed Petmed Express (PETS) Holding by $2.73 Million as Valuation Declined

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 310,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.37 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 464,440 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 124,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.28M market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 289,483 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). 54,805 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). State Street invested in 814,995 shares. Cap Fund reported 137,212 shares stake. Moreover, Voloridge Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 35,830 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 0.31% or 117,120 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 1,650 shares. Scout Invests reported 80,979 shares stake. Moreover, Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Com has 0.03% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 1.66M shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 104,629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Northern accumulated 0% or 294,835 shares.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 76,501 shares to 151,800 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Garrett Motion Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 132,691 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $84.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.91 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited accumulated 1,440 shares. Iridian Asset Management Limited Com Ct has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Veritable LP invested in 7,876 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 435 were reported by Sandy Spring Retail Bank. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Manikay Prtn Ltd Com reported 5.65% stake. Odey Asset Management Grp Limited invested in 693,478 shares or 3.88% of the stock. Loews, New York-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 119,928 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Co accumulated 27,410 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.02% stake. Voloridge Management Ltd Com reported 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 231,073 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 6,797 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).