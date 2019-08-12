T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Holding by $707,664; Principal Finl Group (PFG) Shares Rose While Homrich & Berg Lifted Its Position

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 199.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 9,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 14,186 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, up from 4,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 836,760 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 41,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 51,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 25/05/2018 – Lewandowski is getting paid by T-Mobile as part of the contract with Turnberry, according to documents reviewed by the Journal, as well as people familiar with his involvement; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FCC SAYS IT REACHES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE ON RURAL CALLING; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10M for 18.82 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

