T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Has Cut Holding; Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Holding by $84.58 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.93 million, down from 6.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 1.38M shares traded or 33.10% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 733,198 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.66M, down from 738,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q REV. $10.46B, EST. $10.34B; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hours; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate T-Mobile’s IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: DEAL REVIEW GOING IN 3 LANES: FCC, DOJ AND CFIUS; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co reported 71,778 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 23,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Lp accumulated 15,488 shares. Gam Holding Ag has 0.2% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 135,000 shares. Atika Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 100,000 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Co reported 0.15% stake. Bb&T Limited Co invested in 15,586 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs invested in 9,180 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,900 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 0.03% or 138,283 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 56,235 shares stake. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 90,001 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Lc invested in 0.35% or 1.86M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 32,634 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 257,168 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $130.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10 million for 18.82 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.