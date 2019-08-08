T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Groupon (GRPN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Sessa Capital Im LP Lowered Position

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 6.63M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.30M, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 3.49 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 30/05/2018 – T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $11.4B-$11.8B; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $233.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $897.88M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Company News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Could T-Mobile’s Sievert replace Legere after Sprint merger? – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sprint Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TMUS or IDSY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Capacity No Longer Point on Contention in DISH Network (DISH) Talks, Future Control Remains Key Issue in Sprint Corp. (S)-T-Mobile (TMUS) Talks – CNBC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Groupon -14% after profit shortfall in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/6/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Groupon (GRPN) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Groupon (GRPN) Down 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

