T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Oz Management LP Lowered Its Position by $48.53 Million; Westwood Management Has Upped Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $1.37 Million as Stock Rose

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 703,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.49M, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.16M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Six-Month High as T-Mobile Merger Speculation Grows; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 27/05/2018 – Reuven Soraya: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69%; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 22/03/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 708,246 shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NuVasive (NUVA) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for ISRG – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive buys robotic endoscope business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.44 million activity. The insider MOHR MARSHALL sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94M. Shares for $14.65M were sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,246 shares to 401,487 shares, valued at $66.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,452 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 27,089 shares. Legal General Pcl holds 0.23% or 706,073 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,247 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd accumulated 1,569 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 83 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 8,000 shares. 30,901 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Com. Arrow Fin reported 200 shares. Lodestar Counsel Il invested in 3,528 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 201,016 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 57 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Asset Mngmt One reported 61,301 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 525 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim reported 130,289 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd Liability Co holds 5,018 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability reported 36,614 shares. Jnba Finance holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont holds 0% or 62 shares. Oppenheimer & Co owns 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 51,683 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 2.02 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 369,149 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Pitcairn has 23,366 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,102 shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.22% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wesbanco Bankshares has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile US Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, TMUS, HGV – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verizon Launches Inseego 5G MiFi, Service Reaches St. Paul – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T-Mobile and Sprint Score Justice Department Approval for Merger – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint Corp. (S) discussed possible repricing of merger amid divestitures – FBN – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 65,700 shares to 86,700 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI).