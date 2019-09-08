T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Mig Capital Has Upped Position by $23.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (Aapl) (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Augustine Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $684,558

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Aapl) (AAPL) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 3,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,580 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, down from 64,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Aapl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 114.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 344,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 645,044 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.57 million, up from 300,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.93M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 16/05/2018 – Convergys sees limited interest in second round; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 30/04/2018 – LIVE now on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO @JohnLegere and Sprint CEO @marceloclaure join the @SquawkStreet live from the NYSE; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd reported 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ellington Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.46% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ameriprise Financial owns 0.14% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4.32M shares. New York-based D E Shaw And Co has invested 0.17% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0.02% or 94,440 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Communications Na has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Metropolitan Life Insur Com stated it has 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Westwood Grp Incorporated owns 44,433 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Commerce invested in 0.09% or 14,936 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd holds 3,723 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Ltd has 31,765 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprint Faces Another Obstacle as Oregon Joins Lawsuit Against Merger – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Should Consider Buying AT&T Stock Despite AT&Tâ€™s Problems – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sprint (S) Launches 5G in 4 More Cities to Extend Coverage – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares to 178,392 shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc owns 1,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp has 308,519 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth invested in 2.7% or 40,165 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 45,211 shares. 19,736 were accumulated by Toth Advisory Corporation. Benedict Financial has invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 18,912 were reported by Leisure Mngmt. Miracle Mile Advisors has invested 2.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Minneapolis Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,809 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,462 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 425,768 shares. King Luther Management Corporation holds 2.00 million shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 3.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 278,688 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.