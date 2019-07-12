T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Mig Capital Has Increased Holding by $23.75 Million; As Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose, Holder Eminence Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 114.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 344,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 645,044 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.57M, up from 300,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.26. About 9.77M shares traded or 153.21% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge – Change the World for Good; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 801,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 842,309 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.20 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.71. About 2.28 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 18,694 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $189.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 76,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $825.11M for 31.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 692,865 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.70M shares or 0.44% of the stock. 573,713 were accumulated by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.13% or 136,830 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.82% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 5.87M are owned by Capital Intll Investors. Advisor Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 18,940 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt stated it has 3.19M shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). West Oak Capital Llc stated it has 1.83% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Stanley reported 42,306 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware reported 4,681 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Ltd Tn accumulated 650 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Management Ltd Co owns 95,371 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,724 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 245,597 shares. Pointstate Ltd Partnership has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Allstate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 19,640 shares. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 145,506 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 49,025 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sei Invs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Weiss Asset Management LP stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Creative Planning stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Manufacturers Life The reported 21,466 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 39,755 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.12% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Westpac owns 24,493 shares. Rockshelter Capital Limited Liability Company owns 217,343 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership holds 17,717 shares.