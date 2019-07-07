T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Holding by $828,000; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Lowered Stake by $6.64 Million as Stock Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 108,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 1.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Democratic lawmakers express “serious concerns” about T-Mobile purchase of Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 125,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, down from 504,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,796.66 down -40.47 points – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Only Six Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, CSCO is One of Them – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi invested in 2,725 shares. Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,047 shares. Golub Grp Lc reported 46,357 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Portland Advisors Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2.84M shares. Neumann Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 18,487 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Mngmt Inc owns 8,956 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 2.33 million are held by Royal London Asset Limited. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 66,978 shares. Alpha Windward Llc stated it has 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Montag A And Associate has 1.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 173,927 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust invested in 2.58% or 361,714 shares. Bonness Enterprises reported 79,700 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 4,881 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,369 shares to 3,536 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 9,823 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 452,559 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 4,348 shares. Royal London Asset Management has 123,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 6,975 shares. Discovery Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation Ct stated it has 4.41% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Pnc Fincl Services Group invested in 0.07% or 1.04M shares. Artemis Management Llp owns 551,170 shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 10,621 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 1,678 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 119,056 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 5,000 shares. Glenmede Communications Na invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Madison Inv has 0.14% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 111,100 shares. 34,124 were reported by Central Commercial Bank &.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 19.45 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 505,000 shares to 720,000 shares, valued at $256.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 165,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “HBO, Game of Thrones and the AT&T Stock Price – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stakes Are High For Fed’s Powell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5G Stocks: The Big Story Everyone’s Missing – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “T-Mobile still could get out of paying Sprint $600M breakup fee – Kansas City Business Journal” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.