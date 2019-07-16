T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Manikay Partners Has Raised Stake; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Declined, Hoplite Capital Management LP Raised Position by $17.65 Million

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 5.24M shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Merging Sprint and T-Mobile Is a Terrible Idea; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – DealBook: Sprint and T-Mobile Try Again, but Antitrust Hurdles Remain the Same; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $265.96. About 2.54 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33 million was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 272,332 shares to 268,618 shares, valued at $21.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 166,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,377 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

