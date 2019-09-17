T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Grisanti Capital Management Cut Visa (V) Position by $1.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 6,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 25,692 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, down from 31,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $175.5. About 3.49 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $80.19. About 901,458 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Rings Up Subscriber Growth; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 68,461 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.96 million for 20.25 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Finance reported 3.82 million shares stake. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Natl Pension holds 477,534 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.11% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com holds 65,614 shares. Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 425,780 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 6,400 shares. Contravisory Investment Management holds 1.54% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 53,842 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 823,024 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 600,962 shares. Madison Inv Incorporated reported 103,200 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 1.62 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Savings Bank And stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eagle Ridge Investment Management owns 85,414 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 102,090 shares. Davis Capital Llc owns 400,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wealth Architects Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 1,667 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 37,530 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.43 million shares stake. Diversified Company owns 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 25,791 shares. Sit Associates stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Co holds 1.25% or 177,610 shares in its portfolio. Violich Capital Mgmt holds 176,931 shares or 7.55% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Lc reported 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 53,524 are held by Acg Wealth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.68 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.