T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Rose While Orbimed Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 42,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 401,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, down from 443,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 590,348 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 275,722 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 20.39 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

