T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Baxter Bros Position in Boeing (BA) Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From T-Mobile US Represented Approximately 3% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if Sprint and T-Mobile are allowed to merge: Analyst; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 71C; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 30/04/2018 – Editorial: The Implausible Promises of a T-Mobile-Sprint Merger

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,297 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49M, up from 42,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

