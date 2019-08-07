T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Penn Capital Management Co Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Upped by $385,522 as Stock Price Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 3,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 14,802 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 11,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 834,309 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 612,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.35M, down from 629,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 2.84 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q REV. $10.46B, EST. $10.34B; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile Deal Gets Service-Swapping Query in Antitrust Probe; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint; 07/05/2018 – Dish’s Big Bet on Airwaves Dealt Blow by T-Mobile’s Sprint Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 62,225 shares to 304,483 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 63,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,467 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,700 shares to 289,448 shares, valued at $34.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.08M for 18.76 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.