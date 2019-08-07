T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Corvex Management LP Trimmed Stake; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Rnc Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $3.87 Million

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 73,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 2.84M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile to merge in 5G push

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.08M for 18.76 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo& Company (NYSE:WFC) by 42,419 shares to 848,077 shares, valued at $40.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 75,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.