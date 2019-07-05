T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake by $1.81 Million as Share Value Rose; Bessemer Group Position in Navigant Consulting (NCI) Has Lowered by $427,500 as Share Value Declined

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 92.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 26,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,619 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 28,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 493,015 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 1.00 EUROS IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.2 EUROS IN 2021; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 30/04/2018 – Update: Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Navigant Consulting Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 34,942 shares traded. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has declined 3.34% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 03/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Intelligent Building Solutions Make Hospital Facilities More Efficient, Productive, and Sustainable; 30/05/2018 – Navigant Competition Professionals Recognized among the World’s Leading Experts; 12/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows the Global Market for Utility Customer Information and Relationship Management Systems Is; 02/05/2018 – Navigant Backs 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.07B; 30/05/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Global Spending on Customer Engagement Through Demand Side Management (DSM) is Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027; 02/05/2018 – Navigant 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 10/05/2018 – Navigant: Engine Cap Has Agreed to Withdraw Its Slate of Director Nominees for 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Navigant Legal Investigations Professionals Recognized among the World’s Leading Experts; 03/05/2018 – Navigant Appoints Kai; 29/05/2018 – Navigant Research Names Tendril a Leader in the Home Energy Management Market

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,798 shares to 12,180 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,247 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.