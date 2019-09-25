T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Increased Stake by $347,504 as Share Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder One Capital Management Lowered Holding by $677,903 as Valuation Rose

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,386 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 2.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 116.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 4,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 8,742 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648,000, up from 4,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $79.25. About 589,290 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 26/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE AIM TO CLINCH MERGER BY NEXT WEEK: CNBC/RTRS; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects reported 0% stake. Putnam Invests reported 139,210 shares. Quaker Invests Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 283,946 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 74,392 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 0% or 22,452 shares. Natl Pension Serv accumulated 477,534 shares. Missouri-based Ent Ser has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 2.59 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has 25,000 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company holds 10,737 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.12% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). New York-based Clear Street Markets Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Com invested in 1,128 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Art Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 20,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Thornburg Investment Mngmt owns 1.30M shares for 0.92% of their portfolio.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 23,252 shares to 7,763 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 21,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,413 shares, and cut its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn).

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $587.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRE) by 14,520 shares to 297,631 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 59,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).