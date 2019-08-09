T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose While Palestra Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $75.70 Million; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Decreased Its Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.30M, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 3.02 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayashi Son; 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint’s ‘B+’ IDR on Positive Watch on Proposed T-Mobile Transaction

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 138,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 7.96M shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $883.45 million for 18.91 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “T-Mobile Posts Solid Earnings Growth Ahead of Expected Deal With Sprint – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Netflix Plunges on Earnings, Microsoftâ€™s on Deck – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “T-Mobile US, (TMUS) Deal Could Be Held Up By State AGs, PT to $88 at Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why The New T-Mobile Should See Significant Margin Expansion – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Cap Mgmt has 1.97% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 445 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 160,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 35,243 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.29% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Trust LP stated it has 686,112 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.13% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Samlyn has 1.16% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 708,365 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd owns 78,346 shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 0% or 10,764 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 28,053 shares. Halcyon Management Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 168,855 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP holds 0.66% or 111,561 shares. Axa reported 10,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,386 shares to 936,086 shares, valued at $34.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 1.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $132.54M for 14.25 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas: Expecting Further Dividend Increases And Share Repurchases – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot And Conoco Shareholders Need A ‘Special Dividend’ Payment – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.