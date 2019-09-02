T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose While Mig Capital Upped Position; Rwc Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $361,584

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 114.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 344,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 645,044 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.57 million, up from 300,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 13,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.32 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares to 178,392 shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Mgmt Gru Limited has invested 3.88% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 259 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 21,466 shares. 35,407 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Lc. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1,039 shares or 0% of the stock. American Interest Gru Inc reported 51,553 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 100 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 7,915 are held by Amer Registered Investment Advisor. Yorktown Management & Research Com Incorporated has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Eaton Vance Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,857 shares. Tekne Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 11.53% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Chase Counsel holds 54,619 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.91% or 786,504 shares in its portfolio.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 55,300 shares to 177,700 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 30,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Springowl Lc has 1.63% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Albion Grp Ut has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 36,000 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Co accumulated 751,372 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Sanders Ltd Liability Corp reported 24.06 million shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 0.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 62,739 shares. Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Com has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 53,297 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 34,934 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Com accumulated 1.72 million shares or 0.59% of the stock. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.43% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 65,799 shares. The Illinois-based Duff And Phelps Inv Management Com has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parkside National Bank & Trust & invested in 0.27% or 29,018 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested in 0.17% or 26,848 shares. Twin Capital Management has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Forte Ltd Liability Corp Adv has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 25,378 shares.