T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose While Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.05 Million; Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $2.31 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 1.00 EUROS IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.2 EUROS IN 2021; 07/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 57,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.65M, up from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 3.46 million shares traded or 105.38% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 01/04/2018 – ArabianBusiness.com: Dubai’s Damac to hire Barclays, HSBC for possible sukuk; 12/04/2018 – ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA SA ECOR3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – $RBS.GB, $HSBA.GB/@youseftv: BREAKING: HSBC’s #Saudi Arabian unit (SABB) and RBS local venture (Alawwal) have reached a preliminary, non-binding agreement on a POSSIBLE MERGER. It would be the first industry consolidation in the country since at least the beginning of the century. – ! $RBS.GB $HSBA; 21/05/2018 – HSBC’s Rasco Sees China, India EM’s Biggest Opportunities (Video); 09/04/2018 – HSBC’S MAHER:CHINA DEVALUATION STUDY DOESN’T CHANGE TRADE THEME; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s HSBC joins the fintech fray with multi-account app; 16/05/2018 – HSBC Remains Europe’s Largest Bank; Chinese Lenders Dominate Global Rankings; 16/03/2018 – RATIONAL AG RAAG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550 EUROS FROM 545 EUROS; 30/04/2018 – HUBERT PRESCHEZ TO LEAD M&A AT HSBC FRANCE, LES ECHOS REPORTS

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Many Global Investors Fail – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Way to Instantly Diversify Across Hong Kong-Listed Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HSBC – A Stumble, Not A Fall – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HSBC falls 2.0% after CEO ousted – HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 57,584 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $88.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $50.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10M for 18.82 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 6.42M shares. Thornburg Incorporated holds 1.34M shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De reported 1.19M shares. M&R Capital Management invested in 220 shares or 0% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 1.64M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Kellner Limited Liability Com has 1.19% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 374,366 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 435 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.38% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Smart Portfolios Limited Company invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mackay Shields holds 25,830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Cap has 223,833 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 23,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 2.73M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates invested in 1.07% or 233,100 shares.