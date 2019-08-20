T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose While Fred Alger Management Lowered Stake by $51.96 Million; As Landec (LNDC) Share Price Rose, Wynnefield Capital Raised Its Holding by $634,800

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 753,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.37 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 440,267 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 27 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 16,328 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Office Depot, Roku, and Landec Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Have Dropped 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Landec: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Landec Corporation Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2019 Conference Call for July 31, 2019 at 8 a.m. PT and Earnings Release set for July 30, 2019 After Market – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landec CEO Establishes Priorities for Increasing Profits – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 298,473 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 578,921 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co holds 19,505 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 19,500 shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Franklin Res Inc owns 2.72 million shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Nwq Investment Management Communication Lc invested in 0.97% or 3.64 million shares. 5,938 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 830,683 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heartland Advisors Incorporated owns 0.76% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 835,700 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.89 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 5.93 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 338 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability owns 74,843 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 15,920 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 242,749 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma reported 10,780 shares. 5.72 million are owned by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Kellner Ltd Liability Co holds 25,300 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 17,717 shares. Fifth Third Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 117,808 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cap Ww holds 17.76M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.41% or 27,530 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.73% or 907,504 shares.