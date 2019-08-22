T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose While Jet Capital Investors LP Raised Stake; 1492 Capital Management Has Boosted Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake by $749,819 as Stock Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 86.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 154,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 332,814 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00 million, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 1.23M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/05/2018 – Democratic lawmakers express “serious concerns” about T-Mobile purchase of Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 16/04/2018 – Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 2.01 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 134,506 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 97,457 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 38,735 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 11,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,878 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 5,458 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 354,569 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Quantbot Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Amalgamated Natl Bank has 21,280 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 337,544 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 267,488 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 6,841 shares to 56,904 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 20,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,972 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D had bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,925 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).