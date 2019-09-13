T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose While Jet Capital Investors LP Cut Its Holding by $10.20 Million; As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose, Holder Southeastern Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 760,809 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 03/05/2018 – The new company will have two headquarters in Washington state and Kansas and will be led by T-Mobile’s John Legere; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 7.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 74.90M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $880.87 million, up from 67.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 12.39M shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 594,693 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $112.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 92,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. On Thursday, May 23 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). James Investment holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 211,540 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Holt Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 34,040 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Lc owns 15,654 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). West Oak reported 485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 66,355 shares. Singapore-based Temasek Hldgs (Private) Limited has invested 8.17% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bb&T Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). State Street Corp has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 125,000 were accumulated by Fiera. Raymond James Na holds 20,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Completes Partial Redemption of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Machine Learning is Helping to Combat Cyberthreats – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink prices private offering of level 3 financing senior notes due 2027 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 20.04 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 278,605 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $43.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 2,135 shares. Smithfield Trust Com reported 2,632 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.56% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 6.35M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp, New York-based fund reported 2.59 million shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 148,446 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.21% or 368,388 shares. 2,881 were accumulated by Whittier Comm. 232,536 were accumulated by Odey Asset Management Gp Ltd. 415,977 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Global Thematic Prtn Limited Co reported 0.44% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 106,899 shares. Loews Corp stated it has 3,663 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 266 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.19% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 54,223 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.06% or 17.73M shares.