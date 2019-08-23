T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position Upped by Manikay Partners Llc; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Filament Cut Stake by $533,700 as Share Price Declined

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 2.01M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 07/05/2018 – Democratic lawmakers express “serious concerns” about T-Mobile purchase of Sprint; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: SHARE BUYBACK RESERVES WILL KICK IN IF DEAL FAILS; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: DEAL REVIEW GOING IN 3 LANES: FCC, DOJ AND CFIUS; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Under New T-Mobile Ownership, Sprint Would Benefit From Reduced Operating and Capital Investment Costs, Lower Leverage, Improved Liquidity

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Inv Management Counsel Limited invested in 449 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aperio Grp Ltd holds 269,223 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Herald Inv Ltd owns 1,165 shares. Eulav Asset stated it has 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 201,485 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,320 shares. Moreover, One Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 913 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 1.5% or 3,897 shares. Aviance Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.78% or 1,527 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 635,021 shares stake. Georgia-based Chatham Capital Gp has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 13,000 were accumulated by Central Secs.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Online Grocery Is a Land Grab, and Walmart Is Winning – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile US Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile and Sprint Score Justice Department Approval for Merger – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why T-Mobile (TMUS) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does T-Mobile US, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TMUS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint Faces Another Obstacle as Oregon Joins Lawsuit Against Merger – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hightower Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Css Limited Il has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,282 shares. Amer National Insur Tx invested in 61,975 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Taconic Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.21% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,214 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.08% or 5.93M shares. Zacks Investment holds 148,590 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. New England & Mngmt Incorporated owns 10,100 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 245,597 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp accumulated 26,090 shares. 69,890 were reported by Moody National Bank Division. 205 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability. Sageworth reported 33 shares.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 120,529 shares to 154,471 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.